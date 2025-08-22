Vikings Explore Trade to Bring Back Adam Thielen

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are in talks to potentially trade for veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move comes as the team deals with Jordan Addison‘s suspension and Jalen Nailor‘s hand injury, highlighting the need for more depth at the receiver position.

Thielen, who started his NFL career in Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2013, has a storied history with the franchise. He quickly made a name for himself, with standout performances starting in 2014 and achieving his best season in 2016 with 69 receptions for 967 yards and five touchdowns.

Thielen’s last season with the Vikings was 2022, where he caught 70 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns under new head coach Kevin O’Connell. Despite missing seven games in 2024 due to injuries, Thielen managed to catch 48 passes for 615 yards and five touchdowns.

Talking on The Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero mentioned Thielen as a potential target for the Vikings, emphasizing his familiarity with the team’s system. ‘The Panthers have not wanted to give Thielen away,’ Pelissero said, referring to the fact that Carolina previously declined to trade him last season.

Now 35 years old, Thielen has remained a reliable target despite questions over his age and health. He signed a three-year deal with the Panthers before the 2023 season, leading the team in receiving yards in both of his seasons there. He currently ranks third in Vikings franchise history in receptions (534), fifth in receiving yards (6,682), and third in receiving touchdowns (55).

Given the current challenges the Vikings face at the receiver position, the team is actively exploring trading possibilities. As they discuss terms with the Panthers, fans are eager for a potential reunion between Thielen and the Minnesota squad.