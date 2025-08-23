Sports
Vikings Face Receiver Challenges in Training Camp Amid Injuries
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are grappling with significant challenges as they conduct their training camp due to injuries within their receiving corps. Quarterback Jaren McCarthy’s first camp has seen him throw to eight different receivers instead of a consistent trio, including star Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, and Jalen Nailor.
Jefferson has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Nailor is dealing with a hand injury. Add in rookie Jordan Addison‘s impending three-game suspension, and McCarthy has had limited time to establish a connection with his key targets. ‘My confidence is the highest it’s ever been,’ McCarthy said. However, Vikings coaches are reassessing the depth at wide receiver to fill the gaps.
Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips noted the need for receivers to step up, saying, ‘Some guys have done things and stepped up at times, but we need more consistency.’ With presumes No. 4 receiver Shawn Bode’s season-ending injury, the team is forced to dig deeper into their depth chart.
Recent practices highlighted the issue when rookie receiver Michael Jones and Addison sustained minor injuries during a quasi-scrimmage. As teammates rotated in and out, McCarthy’s offensive line was notably inexperienced, relying heavily on players who had yet to participate in a regular-season game.
The Vikings have seen some promising performances from players like Felton, a recent draft pick, and Jones, who scored touchdowns during recent practices. ‘It’s been positive to see our quarterbacks play with different guys every single day,’ said head coach Kevin O'Connell. ‘We are focusing on building the best possible offense for the upcoming season.’
