Vikings Face Titans in Preseason Finale This Weekend

Nashville, Tennessee — The NFL preseason concludes this weekend, and the Minnesota Vikings will travel to face the Tennessee Titans in their final preseason game. This matchup is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, August 22, at Nissan Stadium and will be broadcast on CBS and streamed via NFL+ in the NFL app.

This will be the second time the Titans are on the Vikings’ preseason schedule under head coach Kevin O’Connell. Minnesota has historically led the all-time series against Tennessee with a record of 10 wins and 5 losses. In their last regular-season meeting, the Vikings secured a win with a score of 23-13.

The Vikings have three confirmed starters on their defensive line: Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, and Harrison Phillips. However, the team is uncertain who will fill the roster spots behind them. The injury of Levi Drake Rodriguez, who has not played since the first preseason game, adds to this uncertainty.

Elijah Williams, a Morgan State graduate, sees an opportunity to claim a roster spot. He has performed well in the preseason, recording seven tackles along with two quarterback hits over the first two games. If Rodriguez is placed on injured reserve, Williams could solidify his position with another strong performance on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Titans are focusing on their rookie quarterback, Cam Ward, who was drafted first overall this spring. Coach Brian Callahan drew comparisons between Ward and elite quarterbacks, pointing to his athleticism and decision-making skills, which could make him a standout in the NFL. Along with Ward, Tennessee drafted linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, who will aim to increase his playing time after a modest start in the preseason.

As the teams prepare for their matchup, fans will be eager to see how both the Vikings and Titans finalize their rosters heading into the regular season. A strong showing in this game could be pivotal for players striving for a spot on their respective teams.