Vikings Face Titans in Preseason Finale Tonight in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Tennessee Titans tonight at Nissan Stadium in the final week of the NFL preseason. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on the NFL Network.

This matchup features both teams with a preseason record of 1-1. The Vikings are looking to gain momentum heading into the regular season, while the Titans are keen to showcase their rookie quarterback, Cam Ward, who was the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Fans hoping to watch the game can do so through various streaming services. Those without cable can find the NFL Network on Sling’s Select package, starting at $19.99, or their Blue package, both of which include popular channels alongside the NFL Network. Additionally, Sling offers an Orange + Blue package for $60.99, adding even more channels.

As they prepare for tonight’s game, the Titans are favored to win at home by 4.5 points. This matchup is not only critical for evaluating preseason performance but also for setting the tone for the upcoming season.

Though the game is expected to be straightforward, Nashville experienced some unusual distractions during prior games, with incidents that have made headlines. However, tonight, the focus will remain on the field as both teams finalize their rosters.