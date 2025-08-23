Vikings Face Titans in Preseason Finale in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Tennessee Titans in the final game of the 2025 NFL preseason on Friday. This matchup will mark a significant challenge for the Vikings, who will test their defense against Titans’ rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the top pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has led a unit that has shown promise since his arrival. Their upcoming game against the Titans will be crucial, especially as they face a quarterback making only his third career start. The Vikings’ defense, known for creating turnovers, will look to capitalize on Ward’s inexperience.

On the offensive side, the Vikings are in a transitional phase. Starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy will not participate in the game, as he has been rested for the remainder of the preseason. This leaves the opportunity for his backup to showcase his abilities as the roster cuts approach on Tuesday.

Although the starters will not take the field, the game will provide a platform for several players on the roster bubble to demonstrate their skills and secure their positions on the team.

Fans can catch the game through streaming options, including the ESPN app, which offers a free trial. This game will be one of the final opportunities for players to make a lasting impression before the regular season starts.