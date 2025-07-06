Vikings Fans Support J.J. McCarthy’s Performance in Upcoming Season

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — J.J. McCarthy, the new quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, is generating excitement among fans as the 2025 NFL season approaches. Results from a recent SB Nation Reacts poll show that 62% of respondents believe McCarthy will throw for over 3,700 yards this season.

For context, former Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold achieved 4,319 yards last season. McCarthy, 22, needs to average about 218 yards per game to meet the expectation set by fans, a target many believe is achievable thanks to a talented roster and improved offensive line.

The poll also suggested fans are even more optimistic about McCarthy’s potential touchdown passes, with 80% of respondents predicting he will exceed 24 touchdowns. Darnold averaged around two touchdowns per game last season, a figure McCarthy could also reach if he performs as expected.

This enthusiasm for McCarthy comes as the Vikings prepare for training camp in July. Fans and analysts alike are curious about how McCarthy will lead the team, especially given the positive vibes surrounding the Vikings’ roster.

Alongside McCarthy, the NFC North quarterbacks are also under scrutiny. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff continues to impress, having thrown for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns last season. He’s under the spotlight as he faces changes in coaching staff but remains a formidable competitor.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, entering his third year as a starter, aims to bounce back after struggling with injuries and performance issues last season. Meanwhile, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to improve under new offensive schemes.

As Minnesota fans rally behind McCarthy, the stakes are high for the young quarterback. The Vikings have invested heavily in their roster, ensuring McCarthy has the tools he needs to succeed. As he prepares for the season, all eyes will be on him to see if he can help the Vikings capitalize on their Super Bowl aspirations.