Vikings Hold Workout for Veteran QB Carson Wentz Amid Quarterback Uncertainty

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Minnesota Vikings are exploring their quarterback options as they work out free agent Carson Wentz on Saturday, August 23, 2025. This move comes as the team looks for a reliable backup for J.J. McCarthy, who is set to take on the starting role without any prior regular-season experience.

According to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, the Vikings’ decision to bring in Wentz signals doubts about current backup options. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer has emerged as a strong contender during preseason, outpacing veterans Sam Howell and Brett Rypien. However, having only McCarthy and Brosmer could be risky as neither has played in a regular-season game.

The Vikings recently concluded their preseason and are in need of a veteran presence. Wentz, 32, previously played behind Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs and has a connection to the Vikings’ coaching staff, specifically quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, who backed Wentz during his time with the Eagles.

Wentz, who was selected second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, has a storied career but faced significant challenges after a season-ending injury in 2017. Now, he is seen as a potential fit for the Vikings, given his previous success in a similar offensive scheme when he played under head coach Kevin O’Connell with the Rams.

While Wentz’s career has had its ups and downs, he brings valuable experience. With nearly 100 games played, Wentz could provide support as McCarthy begins his NFL journey. The Vikings must finalize their initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26.

As both the team and fans await the final roster decisions, Wentz could be the answer to the Vikings’ pressing quarterback dilemma.