Vikings WR Jordan Addison Suspended for First Three Games of 2025 Season

Minneapolis, MN – Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been suspended for the first three games of the 2025 NFL season due to a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

The suspension will keep Addison off the field for games against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Cincinnati Bengals. This decision follows his arrest in July 2024 on suspicion of drunk driving, for which he agreed to a plea deal for a lesser charge of “wet reckless” driving.

The 23-year-old receiver will not receive payment during his suspension but is allowed to participate in training camp and preseason activities. The Vikings are navigating a tough start to their camp, as star receiver Justin Jefferson is recovering from an injury, and tight end T.J. Hockenson missed practice with health issues.

Addison’s absence adds pressure to the Vikings, who seek to establish themselves early in the season before facing challenging opponents like the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens later on. Coach Kevin O'Connell acknowledged the team’s strategy may need to shift, possibly focusing more on strengthening their running game.

In Addison’s absence, other players will need to step up. Minnesota will rely heavily on Jefferson, Hockenson, and second-year wideout Jalen Nailor. Late last season, when Addison was sidelined by an ankle injury, Nailor’s role was expanded, and the team anticipates he will see increased opportunities again.

The Vikings also might adjust their approach, using more heavier personnel with fullback C.J. Ham and tight end Josh Oliver to create room for their running backs, Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. If they need an additional receiver, the team could explore options like journeyman Lucky Jackson or rookie Tai Felton.

Addison, who finished 2024 with 63 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns, now faces a significant challenge as he prepares for his return in Week 4 against the Bengals. The team’s overall performance will depend on how well they can adapt without him.