Vikings’ Jordan Addison Faces Suspension, Impact on Fantasy Football

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will miss the first three games of the 2025 NFL season due to a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. The suspension arises from a DUI arrest in 2024.

The NFL announced Addison’s suspension on August 5, 2025, marking a significant blow to the Vikings as they begin their season. Addison has displayed promising talent since being drafted, with 20 total touchdowns through his first two NFL seasons, yet he has not surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in a single year.

At just 23 years old, Addison still has room to improve, but the suspension raises concerns for fantasy football managers. They face the challenge of drafting a player who will be absent for crucial early-season games. Addison’s draft position is expected to take a hit as managers consider his early-season absence.

Despite the suspension, analysts suggest that Addison could still be a valuable asset once back on the field. After serving the suspension, analysts predict he will regain his status as a WR2 or WR3 option immediately. He continues to be an appealing target, especially given his chemistry with new starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy, entering his first season, has worked closely with Addison during training camp. This rapport was evident until Addison’s suspension disrupted their timing. Nevertheless, Addison’s potential to perform alongside star receiver Justin Jefferson excites many in the fantasy community.

However, the decision to rely on Addison hinges on when he can return to form. Previous seasons have shown that he can produce even after missing games; last year, he returned from an injury to finish as a top-20 fantasy receiver. However, the transition to McCarthy as quarterback could affect the Vikings’ offensive dynamic.

Vikings ranked 17th in passing attempts last season, which raises questions about Addison’s targets in a potentially run-heavy offense. If McCarthy leans on Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson, Addison’s opportunities could diminish, impacting his fantasy value through the season.

Despite these concerns, some experts advocate for drafting Addison in the mid to late rounds, banking on his potential for chunk plays and touchdowns. Still, fantasy managers should secure a solid backup receiver to mitigate the impact of Addison’s suspension.

The Vikings’ season opener is against the Chicago Bears, where McCarthy will have to rely more heavily on Jefferson during Addison’s absence. Consequently, fantasy projections for Jefferson are trending upward, with his target share expected to rise throughout the initial weeks of the season.