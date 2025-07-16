Vikings’ Jordan Addison Faces DUI Trial Ahead of Training Camp

Los Angeles, California — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is set to stand trial today, July 15, for charges stemming from a driving under the influence (DUI) arrest last year. The trial comes just a week before he is scheduled to report for training camp.

Addison, 23, faces two misdemeanors after being found asleep behind the wheel of his Rolls-Royce outside of Los Angeles International Airport on July 12, 2024. He is accused of driving with a blood-alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit of .08 percent. If convicted, he could face a three-game suspension under the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

“The related complication comes from the NFL’s personal conduct policy,” said Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “Baseline punishment for a first-offense DUI is a three-game suspension.” The suspension is mandatory, regardless of the trial’s outcome—be it a conviction, guilty plea, or no contest plea.

Throughout his first two seasons, Addison has shown promise on the field, with a total of 133 receptions, 1,786 yards, and 19 touchdowns. The team selected him as a first-round pick in 2023 and sees him as a key part of their future plans. Despite the ongoing legal situation, the Vikings have continued to support him.

If Addison is found guilty, his absence could impact the Vikings’ early-season strategy. Tight end T.J. Hockenson may take on a more prominent role in the offense, especially since he missed much of 2024 due to injury but is now fully recovered. The team also drafted rookie receiver Tai Felton in April, who may also play a critical role if Addison is sidelined.

As the trial unfolds, the Vikings’ front office awaits definitive answers on how to adjust their plans ahead of the preseason kick-off on August 9 against the Houston Texans.