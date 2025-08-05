Vikings’ Jordan Addison Suspended for Three Games Due to DUI Charges

Minnesota, MN – Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been suspended for the first three games of the 2025 NFL season for violating the league’s substances of abuse policy, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Addison, who has played for the Vikings as their No. 2 receiver for the past two seasons, will miss the opener against the Chicago Bears, as well as games against the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals. He is expected to return for the Vikings’ Week 4 matchup in Dublin against an opponent yet to be determined.

Despite his suspension, Addison will still be allowed to participate in training camp and preseason games. The suspension follows a plea agreement Addison entered into regarding a 2024 DUI citation, leading to a reduced charge of wet reckless driving on a highway. This agreement, which includes a $390 fine and 12 months of probation, acknowledges his use of alcohol during the incident.

The trouble for Addison began on July 17, 2024, when a police officer found him asleep at the wheel of a Rolls Royce blocking a lane of I-105 near Los Angeles International Airport. He was charged with DUI after registering a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit.

Addison’s driving history also includes a citation for speeding 140 mph on a Minnesota freeway a year earlier, leading to a misdemeanor charge that was ultimately dismissed.

During his two seasons with the Vikings, Addison has started 29 games, accumulating 133 catches for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns. The team is eyeing fourth-year receiver as the top candidate to replace him in the starting lineup during his suspension.

The news of Addison’s suspension raises concerns about the Vikings’ offense, especially as they transition to new quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the team’s first-round pick in 2024. Losing Addison could hinder McCarthy’s ability to adjust to the NFL, as Addison has played a crucial role in the team’s passing game alongside star receiver Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings are projected by oddsmakers to have a win total of around .500 for the upcoming season. Last year, they won 14 games, and this year they are favored to go over 8.5 wins but under 9.5 wins. The season opener against Chicago marks a significant start as Minnesota continues to adjust to the challenges posed by Addison’s absence.