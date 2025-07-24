Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Cautiously Sits Out Drills Due to Tightness

Minneapolis, MN — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson sat out most of the team drills during Thursday’s training camp practice, citing what he described as “a little bit of tightness” in his legs.

During the session, Jefferson made a leaping catch on the sideline but fell to the ground after some accidental contact with cornerback Jeff Okudah. He quickly got back up and exchanged a friendly gesture with Okudah but then remained on the sidelines for the rest of the practice.

Despite his reduced participation, Jefferson, who has played all 16 games in four of his five NFL seasons, emphasized the importance of a cautious approach early in camp. His only injury absence came last year when he missed seven games due to a hamstring issue.

“I’m fine after that catch, for sure,” Jefferson said. “But just having a little bit of tightness. Of course, with the past recent injuries and the stuff that I have gone through before, just taking precaution and understanding that it’s the second day of camp, not the 30th. So just making sure that I’m fully healthy and I’m good to go, especially when the season starts.”

At 26 years old, Jefferson is a key player for the Vikings and will be the primary target for young quarterback J.J. McCarthy as the regular season approaches in less than seven weeks. The two players have been developing their chemistry throughout the offseason, sharing lockers near each other.

“Talking with J.J. and being his locker mate, I feel like he definitely has his head on straight and he has that confidence to go out there and perform every single week,” Jefferson said. “I’m just trying to get him more confident into giving me those throws where it is double coverage or I might not look totally open. It comes with preparation and him seeing it on the field.”