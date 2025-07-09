Vikings Linebacker Dallas Turner Loses $240,000 in Phone Scam

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner fell victim to a banking fraud scheme that cost him approximately $240,000, according to a police investigation. The details of the case were outlined in a search warrant affidavit filed in Dakota County District Court earlier this week.

The investigation began after Turner reported the scam to authorities in April. Police Sgt. Rich Evans stated that his department had identified several suspects connected to the fraud and was moving ahead with the filing of charges. So far, just under $2,500 of the stolen money has been recovered.

The scam originated on February 19, when Turner received a call from an individual impersonating a banker from JPMorgan Chase. The caller informed him that someone was attempting to impersonate his identity at a Chase Bank branch in Arizona, presenting two forms of identification.

To prevent unauthorized access to his funds, the caller convinced Turner to transfer money to two separate business accounts. Following the instructions, Turner went to a Chase branch in Eagan the same day and transferred $120,000 to Island Vibes Food Truck LLC, and then another $120,000 to CNL FL LLC at a West St. Paul branch.

It wasn’t until after discussing the situation with a family member that Turner realized he may have been scammed. Both Turner and the Vikings have yet to make official comments on the matter. Turner, a first-round pick from Alabama, is entering his second season with the team after being selected 17th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Vikings provide their players with three fraud training sessions each year and offer assistance for any questionable situations. David Balderston, an attorney for Turner’s financial advising team, declined to comment on the case.