Sports
Vikings Lose Key Linebacker Cashman to Injury for Month
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have lost linebacker Chazz Cashman for at least a month due to a hamstring injury. Cashman suffered the injury during Monday night’s game, where the Vikings secured a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears.
The team placed Cashman, who serves as their primary defensive signal-caller, and running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu on injured reserve Thursday. Both players will be sidelined for a minimum of the next four games.
In addition to Cashman, the Vikings are monitoring several other players with injuries ahead of their upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Safety Harrison Smith is tending to a personal health issue, while left tackle Christian Darrisaw and tight end Irv Smith Jr. are dealing with knee and ankle issues, respectively. Linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Patrick Peterson are also in the concussion protocol, and center Garrett Bradbury is coping with a toe injury.
Cashman’s injury occurred while he was chasing Bears quarterback Justin Fields down the sideline. The Vikings are expected to replace him in the starting lineup with veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks, whom they signed as a free agent this offseason.
To fill the roster gaps, the Vikings signed tight end Ben Ellefson from their practice squad, suggesting concerns over Oliver’s availability for the upcoming matchup. Furthermore, cornerback Tye McGill and linebacker Blake Lynch were signed to the practice squad as the team continues to adjust to their injury woes.
