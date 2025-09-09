Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Makes NFL Debut Against Bears Tonight

CHICAGO — The Minnesota Vikings kick off their 2025 season tonight at Soldier Field, where quarterback J.J. McCarthy will make his NFL debut against the Chicago Bears. This highly anticipated match starts at 8:15 p.m. EDT and marks a pivotal moment for both teams.

McCarthy, a former standout at Michigan, has been preparing for this night since being drafted by the Vikings as the 15th overall pick in 2024. He’ll face Bears QB Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick from the same draft, setting up a clash between two promising young quarterbacks.

“It’s surreal to play my first game here in Chicago, where I grew up,” McCarthy said earlier in the week. “I have a lot of family and friends in the stands, and I just want to show them what I can do.”

Both coaches, Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell and Chicago’s Ben Johnson, are entering this game with revamped offensive strategies. O’Connell’s approach leans towards a more balanced attack, while Johnson aims to reinvigorate the Bears’ offense after their struggles in recent years.

“We’ve put in a lot of work during the offseason, and it’s great to see it come together on the field,” Johnson said. “This is a big moment not just for our team, but for the Bears’ fan base.”

Adding to the storylines, legendary Vikings receiver Randy Moss, who recently completed cancer treatment, will make a special appearance on the ‘ManningCast’ during the broadcast. His presence is sure to resonate with fans as he shares insights on the game.

The Vikings are also honoring the victims of a recent tragic shooting, with many players wearing T-shirts during warm-ups. This gesture highlights the team’s commitment to the community.

The line for this matchup favors the Vikings by 1.5 points. As both teams look to get a head start on the season, eyes will be on McCarthy and Williams as they take center stage on Monday Night Football.