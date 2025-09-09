Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Shines in NFL Debut Despite Cashman’s Injury

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Minnesota Vikings began their 2025 NFL season with a thrilling game against the Chicago Bears on September 8, 2025. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy made his professional debut, bringing excitement to fans at Soldier Field.

McCarthy’s night started with a challenge as linebacker Blake Cashman left the game with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter, but the rookie quarterback quickly turned the momentum around. He completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, marking McCarthy’s first career touchdown.

Before McCarthy found his rhythm, the Vikings were trailing 17-6. With 12:13 remaining, McCarthy led a six-play, 60-yard drive that concluded with Jefferson’s touchdown reception. Despite their struggles on third down early in the game, the Vikings managed to convert on this critical play.

After the touchdown, Minnesota attempted a two-point conversion but did not succeed, leading to a score of 17-12. However, momentum shifted as McCarthy continued to shine, throwing a 27-yard touchdown to running back Aaron Jones, followed by a successful two-point conversion to Adam Thielen, giving the Vikings a 20-17 lead.

As the game progressed, the Vikings’ offense gained confidence, scoring on three consecutive drives. McCarthy added a rushing touchdown of 14 yards, extending the lead to 27-17 with just over two minutes left. His performance demonstrated resilience after a shaky start, showcasing his abilities as a first-round draft pick from 2024.

On the other side, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams also had a solid game, starting strong with a rushing touchdown of his own. However, the Bears struggled to maintain their lead, missing scoring opportunities that could have secured the win.

With the Vikings’ defense stepping up and the offense firing on all cylinders, McCarthy led the team to a memorable victory in his debut, displaying the potential that Vikings fans have been eagerly waiting to see.