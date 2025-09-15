Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Welcomes Baby Boy Amid NFL Debut

EAGAN, Minnesota — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy had a remarkable week, not only making his NFL debut but also welcoming his first child. McCarthy, 22, left the Vikings facility Thursday to be with his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, who was in labor.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed that McCarthy learned he would become a father just after Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears, where he threw for three touchdowns in a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback victory. The couple’s son, Rome Micah McCarthy, was born on Friday, September 12.

“Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy! The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents,” the couple shared on Instagram. McCarthy commented on the post, expressing his joy, stating, “God is GREAT! & so are you my love @katyakuropas.”

McCarthy has been dating Kuropas since high school and they announced their pregnancy in May. O’Connell noted that McCarthy participated in team activities earlier that week and returned to practice on Friday after the birth of his son.

“If you’re seeing this now, congratulations my boy, congratulations,” said Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson after practice. “I’m excited for him for this new chapter, this new journey. But after you get done, come on back!”

McCarthy, who was the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury. He is expected to start Sunday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium.