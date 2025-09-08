Sports
Vikings Newcomer Mason Poised to Take Over RB1 Role
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — As the NFL regular season approaches this weekend, speculation is intensifying about the Minnesota Vikings‘ running back situation. ESPN predicts that Jordan Mason, a new addition from the San Francisco 49ers, could soon rise to the top of the depth chart, shifting the dynamics within the team.
The Vikings acquired Mason in a trade earlier this year, a move that quickly gained fan support. ESPN’s Dan Graziano highlighted Mason’s potential, stating, “Don’t be surprised if Jordan Mason leads the team in rushing.”
With Aaron Jones Sr. currently holding the RB1 position, the Vikings are hopeful Mason will complement him well. Graziano noted, “The Vikings love Aaron Jones Sr. He is a great player and a great guy to have in your locker room. But he’s also 30 years old and coming off a 322-touch season.” Last year, Jones amassed over 1,500 yards from scrimmage in his inaugural season with Minnesota.
Mason’s performance last season was impressive—he rushed for 789 yards on 153 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. Graziano speculated that as the season progresses, Mason could take on a larger role, particularly if Jones’ age and past injuries come into play. Graziano said, “This could just be the natural evolution of things in Minnesota.”
The Vikings aim to balance responsibilities between Jones and Mason, similar to the split between Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery on the Detroit Lions. This strategy could play to the team’s advantage, especially as Mason continues to establish himself after experiencing success in San Francisco.
Meanwhile, across the division, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is also under the spotlight. Graziano believes Love could be an MVP candidate this season if he stays healthy and the Packers improve against top competitors.
As the Vikings prepare to face the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, they will keep a close eye on the running back situation, which could significantly impact their season.
