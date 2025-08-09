Vikings Quarterback Max Brosmer Receives Praise from J.J. McCarthy

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Rookie quarterback Max Brosmer has earned a strong endorsement from J.J. McCarthy, as competition heats up for the Minnesota Vikings‘ quarterback position.

With J.J. McCarthy taking the lead, speculation about the Vikings’ quarterback depth chart has intensified. Currently, Brosmer, an undrafted free agent, is expected to be the QB3 for the 2025 season. His chances of rising on the depth chart depend on how injuries affect the team’s roster.

Last week, McCarthy praised Brosmer’s work ethic and character. “Yeah, Max is the man,” he said. “Just super detail-oriented, works his butt off, I can’t say enough good things about that guy. He’s just an awesome human being.” McCarthy also commended Brosmer’s singing ability, adding, “He’s an awesome dude.”

How much weight McCarthy’s opinion holds in Minnesota’s quarterback battle remains unclear, but his comfort with Brosmer could play a role in team dynamics. More critically, Brosmer must prove his capability on the field. He is currently in a competition with Sam Howell, the favorite for QB2, and Brett Rypien, who is expected to be the QB3.

Last season, Brosmer completed 66.5% of his passes while playing for the Golden Gophers, accumulating 2,828 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. His accuracy aligns with the expectations of the Vikings’ head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Brosmer’s potential in the NFL appears to be that of a solid QB2, but his journey is just beginning. He has much to demonstrate to reach or exceed that ceiling.

Earlier this offseason, Brosmer was noted for his adaptability in the Twin Cities, which bodes well for his future on the team. He signed a three-year UDFA contract worth $2.975 million, including $244,000 in guaranteed money, a significant amount for an undrafted player.

Standing at 6’2″ and weighing 217 pounds, Brosmer, 24, will be a player to watch during the preseason. How he performs could determine his future with the Vikings.