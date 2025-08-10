Vikings Quarterback Situation Sparks Debate During Training Camp

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The Minnesota Vikings are diving deep into training camp with 22-year-old quarterback J.J. McCarthy as their clear starter for the 2025 NFL season. The Vikings made the decision to hand the reins to McCarthy months ago, but discussions about potential quarterback alternatives remain alive.

One alternative could have been Daniel Jones, who the Vikings considered after his stint with the New York Giants. Jones signed a new deal with the Indianapolis Colts for over $13 million guaranteed in 2025, where he faces competition from third-year QB Anthony Richardson.

Another possible option was veteran Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old quarterback signed a one-year contract worth $10 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but concerns about his declining performance and off-field issues may have influenced the Vikings’ decision to pass.

If the Vikings had opted to stick with incumbent Kirk Cousins, they would have inherited a hefty financial burden. Cousins has since lost his starting role and is now vying for a trade after a lackluster tenure with the Atlanta Falcons.

Regardless of how McCarthy performs this season, his selection in the 2024 draft and the decision to move on from Cousins are viewed as pivotal choices for the Vikings’ current regime.

As the Vikings prepare for what’s next, the impact of the Chicago Bears and their quarterback situation is also under scrutiny. Chicago’s performance will significantly influence how the Vikings fare throughout the season. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins have undergone a roster shake-up, trading 10 players in a move some fans believe may create a more engaging team.

Vikings receiver Jordan Addison faces a suspension without pay for the first three games of the regular season following a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy due to a July 2024 DUI arrest. Addison will not be eligible to return until Week 4, allowing limited participation in training camp and preseason games.

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah emphasized the importance of depth in preparation for player absences. With the season starting on September 8 against the Chicago Bears, the Vikings are strategizing ways to ensure all players are ready to step up.