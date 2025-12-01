Vikings Release Veteran Receiver Adam Thielen After Request for Waiver

Minneapolis, Minnesota — The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday that they have waived veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen following his request to be released from the team. Thielen, who is in what he indicated would be his final NFL season, sought a chance to play a larger role with a playoff contender as the Vikings struggle this season.

The decision comes on the heels of the Vikings’ disappointing performance against the Seattle Seahawks, where they suffered a 26-0 defeat, dropping their record to 4-8. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah confirmed that Thielen’s representation approached the franchise, seeking a release to explore opportunities with other teams. “Adam is one of the all-time great Vikings, and we wish him and his family continued success,” Adofo-Mensah stated.

Thielen returned to the Vikings this season after spending two years with the Carolina Panthers. In his 11 games with Minnesota, he has caught only eight passes for a total of 69 yards. His limited involvement raised questions about his role on the team, leading up to his deactivation for the game against Seattle.

Thielen’s absence on Sunday was described by head coach Kevin O’Connell as a coach’s decision, aiming to optimize the team’s roster for a better chance of winning. “The receiver position has stayed pretty remarkably healthy this year,” O’Connell said in justifying the decision. With just five weeks left in the NFL regular season, it remains to be seen which team, if any, will claim Thielen through the waiver process.

Thielen, who has enjoyed a successful career with the Vikings since entering the league, ranks third in franchise history for receiving touchdowns. The 35-year-old wideout faces an uncertain future, potentially heading to a team with playoff aspirations in his last year as an NFL player.