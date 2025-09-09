Sports
Vikings’ Rookie QB Max Brosmer Receives Praise from Coach O’Connell
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is showing confidence in rookie quarterback Max Brosmer as the team prepares for the upcoming NFL season. Brosmer, who went undrafted in 2025, signed with the Vikings shortly after the draft and has impressed O’Connell during training camp.
Despite not being in the starting lineup, Brosmer has been labeled as the emergency quarterback, meaning he will only see the field if both starting quarterbacks, J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz, are sidelined due to injury.
During a recent press conference, O’Connell praised Brosmer’s training camp performance, saying, “Knowing just a lot of the things that Max did throughout training camp, with limited reps… I would have a lot of confidence that Max could go in and do the things required to move the team.”
This statement indicates that the organization believes in Brosmer’s potential to contribute positively if called upon. O’Connell added, “Max clearly earned the right to be a guy on our 53.”
While Brosmer’s role is primarily as a backup, O’Connell’s remarks suggest that the coaching staff has faith in his abilities. The Vikings aim to develop him long-term while also being reassured he could manage offensive responsibilities if needed.
With the 2025 NFL season approaching, all eyes will be on McCarthy, who is set to make his debut as the starting quarterback against the Chicago Bears. The Vikings hope not to rely on Brosmer but feel secure knowing he could step in during unexpected circumstances.
