Sports
Vikings Safety Josh Metellus Signs $36 Million Contract Extension
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus has signed a three-year contract extension worth $36 million, the team announced on Thursday.
The new deal, negotiated by agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, runs through the 2028 season and includes $25 million guaranteed. It also includes opportunities to increase the overall value to as much as $42 million.
Metellus was previously set to complete a two-year extension worth $8 million that was signed prior to the 2023 season. He has established himself as a starter and key contributor within head coach Brian Flores’ defense after making 27 starts in 34 regular-season games over the past two seasons.
Originally a sixth-round draft pick from the University of Michigan in 2020, Metellus was a vital special teams player before stepping into a primary role in the Vikings’ defense. Over his first three years, he played 953 snaps on special teams compared to 331 on defense.
“The team knows where I stand. I tell you how much I love it here and how much I love being a part of this team,” Metellus said in April. “I would love to be here my whole career.”
His contributions have been vital, especially with fellow safeties Camryn Bynum leaving and Harrison Smith potentially in his final season. Metellus expressed his desire for a new deal and stayed engaged during the offseason while awaiting its confirmation.
Despite limiting his reps during offseason workouts, Metellus was a full participant at the start of training camp, indicating confidence in the negotiation process. He joins teammates Andrew Van Ginkel and Josh Oliver, who also received contract extensions this offseason.
Recent Posts
- Monterrey and Atlas Clash in Intense Liga MX Showdown
- Diablos Rojos Coach Reunites with Player in Exciting Matchup
- Tigers Fall Again, Losing 6-2 to Blue Jays at Comerica Park
- New Documentary Explores Jussie Smollett’s Hoax Hate Crime Incident
- Red Sox Host Dodgers in Key Matchup at Fenway Park
- No Parking on Downtown Bangor Streets for Line Painting Monday
- Michael Irvin Rallies Cowboys Amid Trevon Diggs’ Contract Concerns
- AEW Collision Features Title Matches This Saturday in Chicago
- Cruz Azul Hosts León in Intense League Clash on Saturday Night
- Hafthor Bjornsson to Compete at 2025 World Deadlift Championships
- Jarren Duran Remains a Red Sox Fixture Amid Trade Rumors
- Xavier Bartlett Trends Amid Crucial T20I Matches in 2025
- CNN Anchor Fails to Acknowledge Live Backflip Incident on Gutfeld!
- Red Bulls Face Chicago Fire with Playoff Hopes on the Line
- World’s Smallest Snake Rediscovered After Two Decades in Barbados
- Austin Hill’s Late Crash Sparks Controversy in Pennzoil 250
- A Look Back at the Legendary Careers of Kirk and Michael Douglas
- Connor Zilisch Hints at 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Plans in Indianapolis
- Manchester United Draws 0-0 in Pre-season Opener Against Leeds United
- Seattle Sounders Face Atlanta United in Key MLS Matchup