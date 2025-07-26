Vikings Safety Josh Metellus Signs $36 Million Contract Extension

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus has signed a three-year contract extension worth $36 million, the team announced on Thursday.

The new deal, negotiated by agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, runs through the 2028 season and includes $25 million guaranteed. It also includes opportunities to increase the overall value to as much as $42 million.

Metellus was previously set to complete a two-year extension worth $8 million that was signed prior to the 2023 season. He has established himself as a starter and key contributor within head coach Brian Flores’ defense after making 27 starts in 34 regular-season games over the past two seasons.

Originally a sixth-round draft pick from the University of Michigan in 2020, Metellus was a vital special teams player before stepping into a primary role in the Vikings’ defense. Over his first three years, he played 953 snaps on special teams compared to 331 on defense.

“The team knows where I stand. I tell you how much I love it here and how much I love being a part of this team,” Metellus said in April. “I would love to be here my whole career.”

His contributions have been vital, especially with fellow safeties Camryn Bynum leaving and Harrison Smith potentially in his final season. Metellus expressed his desire for a new deal and stayed engaged during the offseason while awaiting its confirmation.

Despite limiting his reps during offseason workouts, Metellus was a full participant at the start of training camp, indicating confidence in the negotiation process. He joins teammates Andrew Van Ginkel and Josh Oliver, who also received contract extensions this offseason.