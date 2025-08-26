Sports
Vikings Trade DB Mekhi Blackmon to Colts for Draft Pick
Indianapolis, IN – The Minnesota Vikings have traded defensive back Mekhi Blackmon to the Indianapolis Colts for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the teams announced on August 25, 2025. This move comes as the Colts look to bolster their secondary.
Blackmon, who turned 26, was a third-round pick for the Vikings in 2023. In his rookie season, he appeared in 15 games, starting three. He recorded 41 tackles, one interception, eight passes defended, and a fumble recovery.
During the first training camp practice of 2024, however, Blackmon suffered a torn ACL, which sidelined him for the entire season, placing him on injured reserve.
He returned for the offseason program and training camp in 2025 but found himself behind teammates Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers on the depth chart. Now, in Indianapolis, Blackmon may have an opportunity for more playing time.
The trade reflects the Colts’ extensive efforts to enhance their defensive lineup after identifying a need for additional secondary support.
Recent Posts
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026