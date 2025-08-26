Vikings Trade DB Mekhi Blackmon to Colts for Draft Pick

Indianapolis, IN – The Minnesota Vikings have traded defensive back Mekhi Blackmon to the Indianapolis Colts for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the teams announced on August 25, 2025. This move comes as the Colts look to bolster their secondary.

Blackmon, who turned 26, was a third-round pick for the Vikings in 2023. In his rookie season, he appeared in 15 games, starting three. He recorded 41 tackles, one interception, eight passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

During the first training camp practice of 2024, however, Blackmon suffered a torn ACL, which sidelined him for the entire season, placing him on injured reserve.

He returned for the offseason program and training camp in 2025 but found himself behind teammates Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers on the depth chart. Now, in Indianapolis, Blackmon may have an opportunity for more playing time.

The trade reflects the Colts’ extensive efforts to enhance their defensive lineup after identifying a need for additional secondary support.