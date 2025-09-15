Sports
Vikings’ Will Reichard Nails Record 59-Yard Field Goal Amid Halftime Chaos
CHICAGO, Ill. — Will Reichard achieved a remarkable feat during the Minnesota Vikings‘ game against the Chicago Bears on Monday, successfully kicking a 59-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half. This impressive kick came after mounting confusion over the ball’s placement by game officials.
With just a few moments remaining before halftime, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell utilized his final timeout to set up the kick. Initially, the team believed the field goal would be a 53- or 54-yarder based on the ball’s placement near the 36-yard line. However, officials later spotted the ball at the 41-yard line, creating extra pressure for Reichard.
Reichard had previously indicated his maximum range to his special teams coordinator, Matt Daniels, was 57 yards, but this kick would require more. “Actually,” Reichard noted, “they respotted it twice. I didn’t know what was happening.” As chaos ensued, O’Connell faced a decision: pull the offense back onto the field or stick with Reichard.
“Do we hockey line-change and get the offense back on?” O’Connell pondered, weighing the risk of a procedure penalty against the need for a solid kick. Ultimately, with encouragement from Daniels, O’Connell decided to leave Reichard on the field.
“The mental aspect that goes into that as a kicker… for Will to go out and execute in that situation says a lot about who he is as a kicker,” Daniels stated. With the wind at his back, Reichard launched the kick, earning him a new place in Soldier Field’s history.
Prior to this moment, only one player had ever made a field goal longer than 58 yards at Soldier Field, Matt Prater, who kicked a 59-yarder for the Detroit Lions in January 2016. Reichard’s successful kick not only etched his name into the record books but also showcased his resilience under pressure.
“Actually,” Reichard remarked about his kick, “I didn’t hit it as well as I wanted to. It was lower than I wanted, but good enough.” His achievement came amid performance concerns for several NFL kickers, making his success even more noteworthy.
Recent Posts
- Power Restored after Outage Affects Lompoc Residents
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’