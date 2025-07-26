Viktor Gyokeres Excited to Join Arsenal After Successful Sporting Lisbon Stint

London, England — Viktor Gyokeres has officially joined Arsenal after a stellar two seasons at Sporting Lisbon, where he scored 97 goals. The Swedish striker expressed his eagerness to experience the joy of scoring in Arsenal colors.

Gyokeres, 27, moved to the Gunners following two league titles and a domestic cup with the Portuguese club. He also found success on the international stage, netting six goals in the UEFA Champions League last season.

Despite a previous career with Brighton & Hove Albion, Swansea City, and Coventry City, he has yet to make an appearance in the Premier League. Now, with Arsenal, he feels confident that he can leave his mark.

“I always want to score,” Gyokeres stated. “Being a part of this club and scoring in this kit in front of the supporters is something I can’t wait for. It will be an amazing feeling.”

Gyokeres believes his time at earlier clubs has improved him as a player. “I think I’ve improved a lot since then. Now I want to prove myself for real and perform together with the team,” he added.

Arsenal’s head coach, Mikel Arteta, and sporting director Andrea Berta played pivotal roles in Gyokeres’ decision to join. After hearing from them about the club’s vision, he felt this was the right move for his career.

<p“It's the right club for me,” Gyokeres said. “What I heard from Mikel and Andrea really convinced me. The history of the club and the massive fanbase have been incredible.”

Last season, Gyokeres faced Arsenal in the Champions League, where Sporting lost 5-1. He felt the strength of the team, which shows how keen he is to train alongside these players every day.

He reflected on the encounter, saying, “The team was very strong defensively and effective in front of goal. It was a tough game.”

As Arsenal fans await his debut, Gyokeres is ready to give back to the supporters who have welcomed him even before his arrival. “I’m really excited to get going,” he concluded.