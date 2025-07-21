Viktor Gyökeres Transfer Saga Heats Up as Manchester United Eyes Deal

Manchester, England – A transfer battle is intensifying between Arsenal and Manchester United for striker Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP. Reports indicate that Arsenal’s negotiations have hit a snag, prompting United to swoop in.

On July 20, 2025, news surfaced that Manchester United has made a significant offer of €63.5 million plus €10 million in potential bonuses to secure Gyökeres. However, Sporting is reportedly unhappy with the structure of the add-ons, leading to a stalemate. The Portuguese club wants add-ons that are achievable, which has caused disagreements with Arsenal.

Gyökeres, who scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting, is eager to join Arsenal despite the newfound interest from United. Current Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim, who previously managed Gyökeres at Sporting, is keen on bringing the forward to Old Trafford.

Sporting’s president, Frederico Varandas, has stated they are prepared to keep Gyökeres for the next three years if a fair deal is not met. “If interested clubs don’t want to pay Viktor’s fair market value, we’ll be very comfortable with [keeping him],” Varandas noted.

The final decision remains uncertain as the transfer window closes in, making the next few days crucial. As it stands, Gyökeres has reportedly indicated a strong preference for Arsenal, but with United involved, the situation remains fluid.

In related news, turbulence around Arsenal’s negotiations highlights how vital it is for clubs to structure financial agreements realistically, as failed negotiations could lead to significant ramifications.