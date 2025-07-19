Viktor Hovland Discusses Spending Habits Amid Golf Success

Stillwater, Oklahoma – Viktor Hovland, a professional golfer from Norway, has made a significant mark on the PGA Tour since turning pro in 2019. Earning over $35 million in prize money, he ranks 36th on the all-time money list just five years after his debut.

Despite his wealth, Hovland is known for his modest spending habits. He recently spoke on the Caddie Conversations show on the R&A’s YouTube channel, revealing that he prioritizes experiences over material possessions. ‘I haven’t spent that much money on just, like, fun things,’ he noted during his 2023 winner’s press conference.

In his interview, Hovland shared an example of his spending. ‘A couple of weeks ago, I was on a boys trip in Marbella. We try to spend money on things that are fun, like activities.’ He also mentioned some of the few luxury items he has purchased, such as a nice grill and a Ninja blender, which he uses to prepare meals.

After winning the FedEx Cup title this year, Hovland said that while money is a consideration, it does not define him. ‘Obviously it’s a lot of cash you’re playing for… But I live in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Money goes a long way there. I don’t need a lot to be happy.’

The golfer also expressed that his financial success provides security for his future family, but it is not his primary motivation. ‘It’s nice for my family to have that protection… but it’s not something that drives me,’ he explained.

With his recent wins, Hovland has amassed more than $50 million since starting his professional career, including an $18 million bonus from the FedEx Cup, emphasizing that while he enjoys financial security, his values lie elsewhere.