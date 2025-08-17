Viktor Hovland Rising Amid FedExCup Pressure

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Viktor Hovland is feeling optimistic as he competes in the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club, posting a solid 3-under 67 in the first round on August 14, 2025. The tournament marks a crucial moment for Hovland, who currently sits 28th in the FedExCup standings, just ahead of elimination from championship contention.

Hovland’s recent performance has been characterized by peaks and valleys. After winning the Valspar Championship in March, he struggled again, failing to place in the top ten until a solo third finish at the U.S. Open. However, a withdrawal from the Travelers Championship due to injury left questions about his current form.

He worked closely with his coach, Grant Waite, to adjust his swing ahead of the BMW Championship. Hovland noted, “I probably have 72 swing feels right now,” highlighting his ongoing struggle to find consistency. His Thursday score put him in contention, showcasing his growing comfort with his game.

Hovland’s round included a mixed bag. He hit 15 greens despite only finding the fairway eight times, but his strong iron play allowed him to salvage his score. “It seemed like on every shot, I was able to hit a pretty nice iron shot,” Hovland said.

This week represents a pivotal point in Hovland’s season. He must perform not just for himself, but to maintain his spot in the FedExCup Playoffs. He acknowledged the pressure, stating, “I think sometimes I can get too much into my head about swing mechanics. I had to forget about that stuff this week and just go out there and play.”

If he continues this upward trend, Hovland could secure a position in the top 30 and move on to the TOUR Championship. His performance thus far could signal a turning point in a season full of ups and downs.