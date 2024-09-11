Viktor Orbán Expected to Address European Parliament Amid Controversy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is scheduled to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg next week, a move that is anticipated to provoke strong reactions from his critics while energizing his supporters. This event is part of the customary invitation extended to all governments during their six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union, a role Hungary is currently fulfilling.

The invitation from the leaders of the Parliament’s political groups is expected to be formalized on September 11, with Orbán’s address planned for the morning of September 18. Traditionally, addressing the Parliament during such a presidency is a well-established convention, although there has been some hesitation among Orbán’s opponents about challenging this norm due to potential repercussions in the future.

While Orbán has the option to appoint a representative, such as President Tamás Sulyok or Hungary’s EU ambassador Dr. Bálint Ódor, it is unlikely he will choose to do so. Appearing personally would allow him to galvanize his supporters in the legislature, including the newly established Patriots for Europe group, which he leads.

By addressing the European Parliament, Orbán is presented with an opportunity to frame himself as a defender against what he terms ‘globalist’ influences, a narrative he has consistently promoted. The eyes of both supporters and critics will be on him, marking a significant moment in the ongoing political discourse within the EU.