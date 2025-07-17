Villalba Dedicates First Goal to Son as Cruzeiro Prepares for Fluminense Clash

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Villalba dedicated his first goal for Cruzeiro to his son Eric. As the team prepares for its match against Fluminense on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. local time, they will be vying for the top position in the Brazilian Championship.

The match, part of the 14th round of the league, has significant implications for Cruzeiro’s standing. Currently, the team is second in the table with 27 points, trailing Flamengo, which is one point ahead. A victory for Cruzeiro could see them take the lead, depending on Flamengo’s game against Santos.

Head coach Leonardo Jardim will have to adjust his lineup as Kaiki is suspended after receiving a third yellow card in the previous match against Grêmio. In his place, young defender Kauã Prates is likely to make his mark, having previously impressed during the Vitória Cup.

William, who was injured in the Grêmio match, trained normally and is expected to play. Jardim has several options for formations, either moving Fagner or Villalba to fill the gap left by Kaiki, or integrating Prates into the starting squad.

The anticipated starting lineup for Cruzeiro includes Cássio; William, Fabrício Bruno, Villalba, and Kauã Prates or Fagner; Lucas Romero, Lucas Silva, and Christian; with Matheus Pereira, Wanderson, and Kaio Jorge up front.

Cruzeiro is currently on a 13-match unbeaten streak, with Kaio Jorge leading the attack, having scored 11 goals this season. Last Sunday, they defeated Grêmio 4-1, highlighted by a hat-trick from Jorge.

Fluminense returns to the league after finishing fourth in the Club World Cup and will also look to solidify its position near the top of the table following two consecutive league victories. The team aims to continue their success at the Maracanã stadium, where they have a strong home-court advantage.

Expectations are high for this clash as both teams eye crucial points that could significantly impact their championship campaign.