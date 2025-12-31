Villanova Dominates DePaul in Women’s Basketball Clash

CHICAGO, Ill. – The DePaul women’s basketball team lost 81-48 to Villanova Monday night at Wintrust Arena, concluding their 2025 calendar year on a disappointing note.

DePaul struggled offensively, shooting just 26% from the field and failing to make a single three-pointer throughout the game. Kate Novik led the Blue Demons with a team-high 14 points, six rebounds, and two steals, marking her seventh time as the top scorer this season.

Freshman guard made a notable contribution as well, finishing with a career-best 10 points on 50% shooting. As a team, DePaul set a season-high by hitting 16 free throws, finishing the game with a 76% accuracy from the line.

Meanwhile, Villanova, boasting a record of 11-2 and 4-0 in the Big East, saw four players score in double figures, led by Brynn McCurry’s 18 points. The Wildcats shot 50% from the field and held a significant rebounding advantage at 40-36.

The game started with Villanova establishing an early 7-0 lead, which prompted a quick DePaul timeout. The Wildcats finished the first quarter leading 20-7 after stifling the Blue Demons’ offense.

After a brief resurgence from DePaul, Villanova pulled away, finishing the first half with a 42-19 lead. The Blue Demons had a near eight-minute scoring drought in the third quarter as Villanova extended its lead to 62-30.

Despite a stronger fourth quarter performance from DePaul, where they outscored the Wildcats 19-18, the final score remained 81-48.

Looking ahead, DePaul will ring in the New Year with a matchup against St. John's on January 1, 2026, at 1 p.m. CT.