Sports
Villanova Tops DePaul in Comeback Victory 71-66
VILLANOVA, PA – Villanova men’s basketball made a strong comeback to defeat DePaul 71-66 on Wednesday evening, closing out the calendar year with a win. This victory marks Villanova’s (11-2, 2-0 BIG EAST) fourth consecutive win and their first of the season after trailing at halftime.
DePaul (8-6, 0-3 BIG EAST) appeared strong in the first half, leading by as much as 10 points early in the second half. However, Villanova’s top-ranked three-point shooters ignited a run that shifted the momentum in favor of the Wildcats.
Junior guard Tyler Perkins and redshirt sophomore Bryce Lindsay led Villanova with 19 points each. Lindsay played a crucial role in the comeback, knocking down key back-to-back three-pointers in the second half. “I changed my play style [in the second half],” Lindsay said after the game. “In games, I can be too casual sometimes, so I had to run harder to get more shots.”
Senior guard C.J. Gunn was the top scorer for DePaul, contributing 15 points. Despite their efforts, they were unable to maintain the lead as Villanova ramped up their defense and shooting accuracy in the second half.
The first half saw Villanova struggle, finishing with a mere 27% field goal shooting, while DePaul shot an impressive 46%. Although Villanova managed to trim the deficit to four points by halftime, they still faced significant challenges against DePaul’s defense.
The Wildcats bounced back strong in the second half, with a 9-0 run midway through that allowed them to take the lead for the first time since the opening minutes of the game. Villanova had 31 free throw attempts, which they capitalized on to pull ahead.
“Every time you win in this league, it’s important—no matter how you win,” said Villanova head coach Kevin Willard. “So finding ways to win is what matters.”
Looking ahead, Villanova is set to travel to Indianapolis on Saturday, Jan. 3, to face Butler, a team they have been successful against recently.
