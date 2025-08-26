Villanova University Faces Second False Active Shooter Call in Days

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Villanova University was the target of a false active shooter call for the second time in less than a week, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement on Sunday around 11 a.m. Officials from Radnor Township Police reported that the call originated from Austin Hall, a residence hall on campus.

Students and staff were placed under a shelter-in-place order as police investigated the situation. After a thorough search, authorities confirmed that the report was a hoax, and normal operations resumed. Villanova University spokespersons affirmed that there were no injuries or weapons found during the incident.

“The University was aware of a report concerning Austin Hall earlier this morning. The report was determined to be baseless, and Villanova Police have given the all clear,” the spokesperson stated.

This false alarm follows a similar incident just four days earlier when a report of a possible shooter at the university’s law school caused panic during an orientation mass for incoming students. Villanova President Rev. Peter Donohue condemned the earlier incident, expressing concern for the university community’s safety.

“Mercifully, no one was injured, and we now know that it was a cruel hoax,” Donohue said. The police response involved tactical units conducting a comprehensive sweep of Scarpa Hall. “While that is a blessing and a relief, I know today’s events have shaken our entire community.”

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced that both incidents are under investigation with the assistance of the FBI. Authorities are seeking to pinpoint the individual or individuals responsible for these swatting incidents.

In light of these events, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro emphasized that swatting is illegal and has directed state police to utilize all resources available to address these false threats.

Additionally, officials are concerned about a nationwide pattern of similar false reports at various educational institutions, which has created unease across campuses. As investigations continue, law enforcement agencies are determined to hold anyone responsible for these hoaxes accountable.

“We have to move past it,” Radnor Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan said. “The Villanova campus is moving on and we have nothing but high expectations for a safe and exciting school year.”