Villanova Wildcats Reveal 2025-26 Basketball Schedule

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania – The Villanova Wildcats will kick off their 2025-26 men’s basketball season with a matchup against Seton Hall on December 23. This game marks the start of the Big East play for the season.

Villanova, under first-year head coach Kevin Willard, will face Seton Hall at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The conference schedule was released on Thursday, with specific game times and television coverage to be announced shortly.

Highlighting the Wildcats’ home games are two matchups at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. They will play St. John’s on January 17 and the University of Connecticut on February 21. The Connecticut game will mark the third time Villanova takes the court at this newly renamed venue this season.

The Wildcats also have several other home games scheduled throughout January, including contests against Creighton on January 7, Georgetown on January 21, and Providence on January 30. Away games during this month include matchups against Butler, Marquette, Providence, and UConn.

February sees Villanova hosting Seton Hall in their first game of the month on February 4, followed by additional home games against Marquette, UConn, and Butler. The team will also face off against Georgetown, Creighton, Xavier, and St. John’s on the road.

As the regular season wraps up, Villanova will travel to DePaul on March 4 and close out their home schedule against Xavier on March 7. The Big East tournament is set for March 11-14 at Madison Square Garden, where Villanova will look to compete for the championship once again.

This comprehensive schedule reflects a promising season ahead for the Wildcats as they aim to build momentum in the competitive Big East landscape.