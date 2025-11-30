Villarreal Aims for Fifth Straight Win Against Real Sociedad

Vila-real, Spain — Villarreal CF visits Real Sociedad today at 2:00 PM local time in hopes of achieving its fifth consecutive victory in LaLiga. After suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in a midweek match, Villarreal aims to bounce back in the league.

The team, managed by Marcelino García, has started the season with a record number of points, sitting in third place with 29 points. Villarreal has only one long-term injury concern, with Logan Costa and Willy Kambwala unavailable. However, Marcelino has a strong squad ready to compete today.

Real Sociedad enters the match on a good run, remaining unbeaten in their last five matches. Coach Sergio Francisco has made some changes due to injuries, including captain Mikel Oyarzabal, who is sidelined with a left hamstring injury. Sadiq will replace him in the lineup.

Villarreal’s expected lineup includes goalkeper Luiz Júnior, and defenders Santiago Mouriño, Rafa Marín, Renato Veiga, and Alfonso Pedraza. Midfielders Dani Parejo and Santi Comesaña will support attackers Gerard Moreno and either Ayoze Pérez or George Mikautadze.

Real Sociedad’s starting eleven features goalkeeper Alex Remiro and defenders Jon Martín, Zubeldia, and Sergio Gómez, with Carlos Soler and Gonçalo Guedes also starting. Francisco hopes his team can capitalize on their home advantage at Anoeta.

This match is significant for both teams, with Villarreal seeking to reaffirm their place near the top of the table and Real Sociedad looking to climb the standings.

Fans can follow the game live on ‘DAZN’.