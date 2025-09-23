Sports
Villarreal Claims Victory at Sevilla with Late Goal
SEVILLA, Spain — Villarreal defeated Sevilla 2-1 on September 23, 2025, securing their first away victory of the LaLiga season at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium. The match saw Villarreal take the lead early in the first half and hold on despite Sevilla’s late resurgence.
Oluwaseyi Tani opened the scoring for Villarreal in the 16th minute, finishing from a well-placed cross by Sergi Cardona. Sevilla struggled to find their rhythm initially, failing to register a shot on target as Villarreal’s defense held firm.
In the second half, Sevilla appeared rejuvenated and equalized in the 51st minute when Soufiane Sow volleyed a rebound from inside the box. This goal seemed to instill new life in the home side, who pushed for a second goal. However, their efforts were hindered when they lost defender Nianzou to injury in the 78th minute, leaving them with ten players.
With Sevilla a man down, Villarreal seized the opportunity. A counter-attack led to a brilliant play by Mikautadze, who set up Solomon to score the winner in the dying minutes. Solomon’s goal sealed the victory, putting Villarreal in a stronger position in the league.
Sevilla’s manager Matías Almeyda admitted, “We did not deserve to lose this match. We had chances but couldn’t convert them.” Meanwhile, Villarreal’s coach Marcelino García Toral praised his team’s determination and ability to capitalize on their advantage after the opposing team’s injury woes.
This win places Villarreal third in LaLiga, mirroring a competitive start to the season, while Sevilla continues to search for their first home win.
