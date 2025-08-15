Villarreal Faces Oviedo in La Liga Season Opener

VILLARREAL, Spain – Villarreal will host Real Oviedo on Friday, August 15, 2025, at Estadio de la Cerámica for the first match of the La Liga 2025-2026 season. The game is set to kick off at 21:30 local time.

This opening match has significant importance for both teams. Villarreal, known as the ‘Yellow Submarine,’ finished fifth last season, securing a spot in the Champions League. Under head coach Marcelino García Toral, the team is eager to start strong, aiming to break a streak of poor performances in season openers.

Villarreal enters the match with a mix of hope and challenge, coming off a pre-season with one win, four draws, and three losses. Marcelino is cautious about the opener, considering the history of slow starts in previous seasons. “Only once in the last ten years have we won the first match,” he noted. “We want to change that scenario this year. Our goal is to improve on last season’s performance, ideally with a win tomorrow.”

On the other side, Real Oviedo returns to La Liga after 25 years, having gained promotion through the Liga Hypermotion playoffs. Coach Veljko Paunović stated, “We are excited to kick off our season in La Liga. The objective is to remain in the division and take it step by step. Our opening game represents a fresh start for the club.”

Both teams faced each other in a friendly just weeks ago, which ended in a 0-0 draw. This time, however, stakes are higher with points on the line. Key player for Villarreal, Gerard Moreno, seeks to regain his form after battling injuries last season. Meanwhile, Oviedo looks to Santi Cazorla for experience as he returns to the club.

The match will be available for streaming through HBO Max and DAZN, offering fans a chance to witness this thrilling start to the La Liga season.