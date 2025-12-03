Villarreal Faces Tough Match on Unusual Pitch

LEBRIJA, Spain — Villarreal CF will face a challenging test against CF Antoniano in the Copa del Rey on December 2, 2025. The match will take place at Antoniano’s ground, which is known for its poor field conditions, presenting difficulties that might affect the game.

Marcelino, Villarreal’s coach, expressed concern over the playing surface, which is not a modern synthetic pitch and is smaller than standard dimensions. He indicated that the unusual field could level the playing field, making an upset more likely. “The field is unfit for professional football, and we must adapt,” he said.

He added, “I’m anxious because my experiences here haven’t been optimistic. This match will be complicated and depend on our own motivation. We have a duty to win, but they are excited to challenge a Primera Division team.”

Hoping for a solid performance, Marcelino stated that his team has had a good run in the league but acknowledged that the conditions could affect their usual gameplay. “We need to focus on effectiveness; it won’t be pretty, but we need to ensure we get results,” he said.

Villarreal must be cautious, as Antoniano recently eliminated a higher division team. “Expect a highly motivated rival that performs well at home,” Marcelino said. He also emphasized the impact of the pitch on gameplay, where even a throw-in could result in a goal. “There will be frequent stoppages and little continuity,” he noted.

Addressing player fitness, Marcelino said, “Some players are at risk of injury due to the hard surface. We want to avoid further injuries while maintaining competitiveness.” He confirmed that they would evaluate who can safely play, especially considering the pitch is a “hard model with asphalt underneath.”

Although Marcelino acknowledged the difficulties of the matchup, he remained hopeful. “We’re facing the worst opponent possible, but we must win because we are the superior team,” he said. The outcome of this match could significantly affect Villarreal’s Copa del Rey journey.