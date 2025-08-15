CASTELLÓN, Spain — Villarreal‘s new midfielder Thomas Partey made his debut on Sunday, August 10, during the Trofeo de la Cerámica against Aston Villa. Despite facing legal scrutiny in the UK, he managed to attract positive attention from fans in Castellón.

Introduced in the 72nd minute, Villarreal was trailing 2-0 when Partey stepped onto the pitch. The Ghanaian midfielder quickly showcased his ability, making crisp passes and maintaining presence in Villarreal’s midfield.

His deployment shifted the rhythm of the game, with fans responding positively to his contributions. Although Villarreal lost the match, the second-half performance gave supporters something to look forward to this season.

Social media was abuzz with praise for Partey after the game. One fan tweeted, “Thomas Partey is bossing the midfield 🔥🔥🤭,” while another remarked, “He was fantastic.” The reception indicated that fans are eager to see more from him as the season progresses.

Villarreal now prepares to face newly promoted Real Oviedo on Friday, August 15, in their next match. Partey’s presence could be crucial for the team as they look to bounce back from the loss.

Meanwhile, Partey, who left Arsenal at the end of June, has encountered personal challenges. He is facing allegations of non-consensual acts involving two women. Partey has denied these allegations and was granted conditional bail, which includes restrictions on contacting the individuals involved.

The midfielder’s performance on the field may prove important in providing him with a distraction from his ongoing legal issues.