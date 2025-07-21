The Ville Faces Sideline Cancer in Basketball Tournament Showdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ville, a team made up of former Louisville Cardinals basketball players, is set to take on Sideline Cancer today at 7 p.m. in the second round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT). This year’s TBT features 64 teams competing for a $1 million grand prize in a single-elimination format.

The Ville earned their spot in this matchup after defeating Boston vs. Cancer 91-71 in their first round game. Montrezl Harrell led the way with a standout performance, scoring 25 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. His contributions were critical, especially in the second half, where he scored 16 points to help secure the win.

Today’s game is particularly notable as The Ville is hoping to continue its momentum toward a second consecutive regional title. They previously defeated Sideline Cancer in a close game last summer, winning 71-69 in the second round.

The Ville’s roster features several local talents, including Chris Coffey, Trey Moses, and Tay Weaver, all hailing from Louisville. Team coach Luke Hancock highlighted the importance of teamwork and focus, saying, “We’ve got to be focused on winning six games and our tournament atmosphere versus guys thinking they’re going to play 35 minutes a game.”

Prior to today’s game, Harrell had to rush back to Louisville after playing for the Chicago Triplets in the BIG3 league, which began at 3 p.m. in Detroit. A team spokesperson confirmed that Earl Clark will not be playing against Sideline Cancer due to scheduling conflicts with his own BIG3 game.

Fans can catch the live broadcast of The Ville vs. Sideline Cancer on FS1, and the game will also be available on WLCL 93.9 FM. If The Ville wins today, they will host the winner of the Lexington Regional on July 28.

The stakes are high as The Ville strives for another championship, and momentum is critical. Harrell is ready to showcase his skills and guide his team closer to the million-dollar prize.