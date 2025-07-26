Vin Diesel Sparks Groot Movie Buzz with Social Media Tease

LOS ANGELES, CA — Vin Diesel recently shared a tantalizing update about a sequel to his character Groot, only to delete the post shortly after. On his Instagram, Diesel announced he had completed work on a Groot sequel titled ‘The Arbor King‘ for Disney.

In his original post, Diesel wrote, ‘So much to be excited about… Finally finished the Groot sequel for our friends at Disney… The Arbor King. You all know the other films in process or upcoming, but something about the continuation of that beloved floral colossus just feels different.’

Notably, he later edited his message, removing the project title ‘The Arbor King,’ leaving only the statement, ‘So much to be excited about… Blessed.’

This isn’t Diesel’s first hint at Groot-focused projects. Back in March, he mentioned on Instagram that Disney wanted to see more from Groot, sparking speculation about his return to the character’s home planet.

Diesel first voiced Groot in 2014’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ and has lent his voice to the character in subsequent Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’ In 2022, he voiced Baby Groot in the Disney+ series ‘I Am Groot,’ which followed the tiny tree’s misadventures through a series of animated shorts.

While Diesel has been vocal about Groot’s future, Marvel has yet to officially announce his inclusion in any upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’