Vinay Prasad Resigns from FDA After Controversial Tenure

WASHINGTON: Dr. Vinay Prasad, the newly appointed head of the FDA‘s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, has resigned less than three months into his position. A spokesperson from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) confirmed the departure, stating, “Dr. Prasad did not want to be a distraction to the great work of the FDA in the Trump administration and has decided to return to California to spend more time with his family.” This news follows a series of controversies surrounding Prasad’s decisions at the agency.

Prasad, a hematologist oncologist, was named to his position in early May, taking charge of vaccines and biologic medicines. His appointment stirred debate due to his previous criticism of the FDA and government policies on vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under pressure from the White House and after facing backlash from health activists like Laura Loomer, who labeled him a “progressive leftist saboteur,” Prasad’s resignation was seen as imminent.

In addition to his role at CBER, Prasad was also appointed as the FDA chief medical and scientific officer. He faced criticism for his stance on the approval of certain drugs, including Sarepta‘s gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy called Elevidys. The FDA recently halted shipments of this drug following reports of patient deaths but allowed some shipments to resume shortly before his resignation.

Dr. Marty Makary, the FDA commissioner, defended Prasad just days before his exit, calling him an “impeccable scientist”. Despite the controversies, a spokesperson mentioned gratitude for Prasad’s service and initiatives in reforming the agency.

Prasad had a history of advocating for stricter evaluations of drug approvals. His role at the FDA concluded rapidly amidst intensifying scrutiny regarding COVID-19 vaccine guidelines and recommendations for new therapies.