Vince Gill to Perform Live on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Special

AUSTIN, Texas — Country music star Vince Gill is set to help usher in the new year during CNN‘s annual New Year's Eve special on December 31, 2025. Following the iconic ball drop in Times Square, CNN will shift its broadcast to Austin, where Gill will perform live starting at 12:30 a.m. ET.

Although the specific songs Gill will perform remain a mystery, fans can look forward to a lively set featuring The Head and The Heart as well. Interviews with celebrity guests, including Flavor Flav and Ariana Madix, will also be part of the evening’s programming.

CNN’s coverage will not only spotlight Gill’s performance but will also feature a daylong celebration beginning at 7 a.m. ET, showcasing live reports from cities around the globe, including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, London, and Paris.

Throughout the afternoon, performances from artists such as Hugh Jackman, Flo Rida, and Burna Boy will entertain viewers until the primetime special kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. This segment will include appearances from well-known personalities like Stephen Colbert and Shakira, alongside live music from various locations, including New York and the Bahamas.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve programming will stream exclusively on its new subscription platform. Subscribers can access the stream with their credentials across various devices, including smart TVs.

As the evening approaches, viewers can eagerly await Gill’s live performance, marking a highlight in the network’s festive celebration.