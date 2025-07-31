Entertainment
Vince Gilligan’s New Sci-Fi Series ‘Pluribus’ Premieres on Apple TV+
Los Angeles, CA – Emmy-nominated actress Rhea Seehorn is set to star in the highly anticipated sci-fi series, ‘Pluribus,’ created by Vince Gilligan, known for his work on ‘Breaking Bad‘ and ‘Better Call Saul.’ The show will premiere with two episodes on November 7, 2025, on Apple TV+, with the nine-episode season concluding on December 26.
The storyline revolves around Seehorn’s character, Carol, described as ‘the most miserable person on Earth’ who must ‘save the world from happiness.’ Although specific plot details remain scarce, Gilligan mentioned that the show will not focus on crime or drugs, stating, ‘There’s no crime, and no methamphetamine.’ He emphasized that the world transforms abruptly in the first episode, leading to significant consequences that will unfold over the season.
Alongside Seehorn, the series features a talented cast including Karolina Wydra (‘Sneaky Pete’) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (‘Donde Tú Quieras’), with guest appearances from Miriam Shor (‘American Fiction’) and Samba Schutte (‘Our Flag Means Death’).
Apple released a cryptic teaser that showcases a woman in pink scrubs licking donuts before placing them back into a box marked ‘Help yourself’ with a smiley face. This strange imagery hints at the show’s darkly comedic approach to its premise.
‘Pluribus’ has already been renewed for a second season before its debut, indicating strong confidence from Apple in Gilligan’s new vision. The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television, with Gilligan serving as executive producer alongside Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost.
Gilligan’s return to television marks his first major project outside of the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe in 17 years, generating excitement among fans eagerly awaiting to see how the creator explores a new genre.
Recent Posts
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal
- Behind-the-Scenes Photos Hint at Chicago Med Season 11 Developments
- Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Mets; Steven Matz Moves to Red Sox
- Trump Criticizes Colbert’s Firing, Threatens Kimmel and Fallon Next
- Luke Bryan Addresses Incident During Concert in North Dakota
- Antonio Gates Honored Amid Chargers’ Disappointing Season
- Texas Rangers Confirm Adolis García Trade Rumors Are False
- Astros’ Paredes Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Hamstring Tear