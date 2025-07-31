Vince Gilligan’s New Sci-Fi Series ‘Pluribus’ Premieres on Apple TV+

Los Angeles, CA – Emmy-nominated actress Rhea Seehorn is set to star in the highly anticipated sci-fi series, ‘Pluribus,’ created by Vince Gilligan, known for his work on ‘Breaking Bad‘ and ‘Better Call Saul.’ The show will premiere with two episodes on November 7, 2025, on Apple TV+, with the nine-episode season concluding on December 26.

The storyline revolves around Seehorn’s character, Carol, described as ‘the most miserable person on Earth’ who must ‘save the world from happiness.’ Although specific plot details remain scarce, Gilligan mentioned that the show will not focus on crime or drugs, stating, ‘There’s no crime, and no methamphetamine.’ He emphasized that the world transforms abruptly in the first episode, leading to significant consequences that will unfold over the season.

Alongside Seehorn, the series features a talented cast including Karolina Wydra (‘Sneaky Pete’) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (‘Donde Tú Quieras’), with guest appearances from Miriam Shor (‘American Fiction’) and Samba Schutte (‘Our Flag Means Death’).

Apple released a cryptic teaser that showcases a woman in pink scrubs licking donuts before placing them back into a box marked ‘Help yourself’ with a smiley face. This strange imagery hints at the show’s darkly comedic approach to its premise.

‘Pluribus’ has already been renewed for a second season before its debut, indicating strong confidence from Apple in Gilligan’s new vision. The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television, with Gilligan serving as executive producer alongside Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost.

Gilligan’s return to television marks his first major project outside of the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe in 17 years, generating excitement among fans eagerly awaiting to see how the creator explores a new genre.