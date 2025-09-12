Vince Neil’s Recovery Journey: From Stroke to Stage at Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS, NV — Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil, 64, is gearing up for the band’s Las Vegas residency after overcoming significant health challenges, including a stroke he suffered overnight on Christmas.

Neil announced the residency dates at Dolby Live at Park MGM, which were initially set for March and April but postponed due to his health. “I had a stroke,” Neil revealed during a phone interview. “My whole left side went out. I had to learn to walk again, and that was tough.”

The singer completed months of physical therapy from his home in Nashville, and he shared details about his difficult recovery process. “I went from people carrying me to the bathroom, to a wheelchair, a walker, and then a cane. Now I don’t need anything. But it’s like a full-time job getting back to where you feel good again,” Neil said.

Despite his mobility issues, Neil’s voice remained intact, allowing him to sing. “It takes a while to get your brain to start moving your legs, for them to do what your brain wants to do,” he explained. His recovery included exercises with a local football coach in Nashville, where he practiced agility drills to regain strength and coordination.

As the band prepares for their shows, Neil expressed his excitement. “I’m 90 to 95 percent to where I was before,” he said. “It’s going to be great.” The residency starts Friday, September 12, and includes additional performances throughout the month.

Neil also recently addressed rumors about Mötley Crüe using backing tracks during live performances, refuting claims made by former bandmate Mick Mars that the band relies on recorded instruments. “No, we never did that, ever,” Neil said. “It was Mick Mars who got pissed off because we fired him, basically.”

Adding to the excitement, Mötley Crüe has released a new compilation album titled “From The Beginning,” covering their career from their first hit “Live Wire” to the latest release in 2024, “Dogs of War.” Neil described the upcoming setlist for the residency as “extensive, with some deep cuts,” appealing to long-time fans of the band.

As Neil looks forward to returning to the stage, he emphasized his determination. “I am going to push through the best I can,” he said, ready to reconnect with fans in Las Vegas.