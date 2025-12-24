Entertainment
Vince Vaughn Enjoys Family Time with Son at Clippers Game
Los Angeles, CA – Actor Vince Vaughn was seen sharing a rare public moment with his son, Vernon, during a recent Los Angeles Clippers game. The actor, 55, appeared cheerful as he sat courtside with 14-year-old Vernon, who wore a relaxed white t-shirt and flashed a wide smile for the cameras.
This father-son outing provided a rare glimpse into Vaughn’s private family life, which he largely keeps away from the public eye. Vince and his wife, Kyla Weber, married in 2010 and share two children: Vernon and daughter Locklyn.
Vaughn has consistently chosen sporting events as a way to bond with his family outside of their glamorous Hollywood lifestyle. This Clippers game was not the first time he attended with his kids, as he often embraces the opportunity to blend family time with his passion for sports.
Despite being a famous figure in Hollywood, Vaughn keeps his private life discreet. He gained fame in the late 1990s, starring in hits like Swingers and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Subsequently, he became well-known for his role in comedies like Wedding Crashers and Dodgeball.
In recent years, Vaughn has expanded his career, delving into more dramatic roles. He has received acclaim for his work in projects such as Brawl in Cell Block 99 and True Detective.
Vaughn has been open about overcoming challenges, including his diagnoses of Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) and dyslexia, which he credits for his strong work ethic. In 2024, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a moment he celebrated with his family, expressing gratitude for their support in an emotional speech.
“My beautiful wife Kyla, I’m so glad that you’re with me on this now, I’m so grateful for you and these beautiful kids and for all the laughter that we share together,” Vaughn said during his speech, highlighting the significance of his family in his life.
Recent Posts
- Nuggets Dominate Jazz in 135-112 Victory
- New Nominees Announced for 2026 Basketball Hall of Fame
- Vince Vaughn Enjoys Family Time with Son at Clippers Game
- Tension Rises in Pluribus Season 1 Finale
- Kraken Seek Third Straight Win Against Kings After Recent Success
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success