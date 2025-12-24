Vince Vaughn Enjoys Family Time with Son at Clippers Game

Los Angeles, CA – Actor Vince Vaughn was seen sharing a rare public moment with his son, Vernon, during a recent Los Angeles Clippers game. The actor, 55, appeared cheerful as he sat courtside with 14-year-old Vernon, who wore a relaxed white t-shirt and flashed a wide smile for the cameras.

This father-son outing provided a rare glimpse into Vaughn’s private family life, which he largely keeps away from the public eye. Vince and his wife, Kyla Weber, married in 2010 and share two children: Vernon and daughter Locklyn.

Vaughn has consistently chosen sporting events as a way to bond with his family outside of their glamorous Hollywood lifestyle. This Clippers game was not the first time he attended with his kids, as he often embraces the opportunity to blend family time with his passion for sports.

Despite being a famous figure in Hollywood, Vaughn keeps his private life discreet. He gained fame in the late 1990s, starring in hits like Swingers and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Subsequently, he became well-known for his role in comedies like Wedding Crashers and Dodgeball.

In recent years, Vaughn has expanded his career, delving into more dramatic roles. He has received acclaim for his work in projects such as Brawl in Cell Block 99 and True Detective.

Vaughn has been open about overcoming challenges, including his diagnoses of Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) and dyslexia, which he credits for his strong work ethic. In 2024, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a moment he celebrated with his family, expressing gratitude for their support in an emotional speech.

“My beautiful wife Kyla, I’m so glad that you’re with me on this now, I’m so grateful for you and these beautiful kids and for all the laughter that we share together,” Vaughn said during his speech, highlighting the significance of his family in his life.