CLEVELAND, Ohio – St. Vincent captivated fans during her concert at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night, playfully referencing the classic mockumentary, This Is Spinal Tap. The musician, whose real name is Annie Clark, greeted the audience with enthusiasm, saying, “Hello Cleveland!” before revealing her gold guitar will appear in the sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

Standing on the outdoor plaza stage, Clark delivered a punchy set in perfect late-summer weather. As a future candidate for the Rock Hall, she is eligible for induction in 2031. While it’s unclear if she will enter on the first ballot, her storied career suggests it is a likely outcome.

The Rock Hall has honored her style and performances. Her tribute to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” in 2023 and her collaboration with Nirvana received rave reviews. It won’t be long before she performs her own hits during an induction ceremony.

Clark first gained attention with her debut album, Marry Me, in 2007. Since then, she has released a series of acclaimed albums, each distinct in style, including 2015’s self-titled release and 2021’s Daddy’s Home. At the Cleveland concert, her recent tour, All Born Screaming, showcased her evolution as an artist.

During the show, Clark’s vocal techniques varied, blending yodels and growls with her setlist. While she entertained the crowd, some moments sparked controversy, like her joking remark during “New York.” However, her rock-forward takes on songs like “Los Ageless” kept fans engaged.

Clark emphasized her view that “rock ‘n’ roll is a mindset, not just a genre,” a lesson she learned from Joan Jett. This philosophy resonated throughout her performance, highlighting the dedication and lifestyle of a touring musician.

The band, supporting All Born Screaming for over a year, is set to conclude this chapter soon. Their energy remained strong, showcased in lively solos and dynamic interactions among band members.

Unlike her previous tours that featured extravagant stage props, this more straightforward show showcased Clark’s raw talent. As her performance ended with “Candy Darling,” she faced swarming bugs but remained cheerful, bidding the audience farewell with her signature greeting, “Hello Cleveland!”