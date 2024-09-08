Vinesh Phogat Responds to Criticism Following Olympic Setback

Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat has made headlines with her recent statements following her loss at the Paris Olympics. Phogat expressed her views on those who have shown happiness regarding her Olympic setback, suggesting that such individuals should face legal consequences for their disrespect towards the nation.

Phogat, who joined the Congress party on August 6, is now a candidate for the Haryana Assembly election. During her first political rally in Julana, Haryana, she addressed the media, responding to remarks made by former BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former Haryana minister Anil Vij, who expressed satisfaction over her Olympic performance.

In her remarks, Phogat emphasized that the medal she aimed to win represented not just her personal achievement but a national honor. She stated, ‘That medal didn’t belong to me but to the whole nation. They have disrespected the nation.’

Phogat’s statements followed the backlash she faced after being disqualified at the Paris Olympics due to being overweight by just 100 grams in her 50-kilogram weight category. This incident marked her as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympics finals.

The political campaign for the Haryana Assembly elections is gaining momentum, with nominations closing on September 12. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 8. Vinesh Phogat remarked on the support she has received from the public, declaring her commitment to serving the community.

She has stated, ‘I’ve forgotten the pain that I had to go through because of the love and respect that I’ve received from you.’ As she embarks on this new journey in politics, she aims to address public concerns and deliver justice.