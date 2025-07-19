Vinicius Oliveira Prepares for UFC 318 After Rapid Rise in Bantamweight

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Vinicius “Lok Dog” Oliveira is on the verge of becoming a significant name in the bantamweight division as he prepares to face Kyler Phillips at UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 on July 19, 2025. The Brazilian fighter has quickly made an impact, winning three consecutive bouts since making his UFC debut in 2024.

Oliveira first attracted attention with a stunning knockout of Victor Madrigal during Dana White‘s Contender Series in September 2023. This victory earned him a UFC contract, but he had to wait six months to make his official debut. When he finally stepped into the Octagon, he did so in style, finishing Benardo Sopaj with a flying knee in the third round. This fight not only showcased his striking skills but also earned both fighters Performance of the Night bonuses.

The bantamweight division, filled with exciting talent, has seen Oliveira’s profile rise significantly. His next matchup against veteran Ricky Simon at UFC 313 was set during International Fight Week, and Oliveira continued to impress. Dominating with his striking, he won a unanimous decision, further solidifying his reputation.

His latest fight against Said Nurmagomedov was another highlight, as both fighters pushed themselves to the limit for a full 15 minutes, earning Oliveira his second Fight of the Night bonus. With three performance bonuses in as many fights, he is now focused on his upcoming contest against Phillips, who has had a fluctuating presence in the top 15 of the division.

“I’m ready for anything he brings to the table,” Oliveira said of Phillips. “This fight could be a gateway to a top 15 ranking for me.” The anticipation builds for UFC 318, set to take place at the Smoothie King Center, where Oliveira will look to leave a lasting impression.